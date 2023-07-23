On Sunday, July 23, Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (52-47) host Francisco Lindor's New York Mets (46-52) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+120). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.48 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.35 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 23 (54.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have been a moneyline underdog of -145 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+115) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+100)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.