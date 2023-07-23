How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Brennan Bernardino takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 110 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.296).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bernardino (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.48 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
