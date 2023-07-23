Brennan Bernardino takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 110 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.296).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bernardino (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.48 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling

