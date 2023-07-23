Sunday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (52-47) matching up with the New York Mets (46-52) at 7:10 PM (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will get the nod for the Mets.

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 6-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 42 times and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 9-9, a 50% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 498 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

