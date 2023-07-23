Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New England Betting Insights
- New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.
- New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . Defensively, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.
- The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.
- New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.
- DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of July 23 at 5:20 AM ET.
