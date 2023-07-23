Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (34.1%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.0%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (9.1%).
- In 51.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.317
|AVG
|.224
|.392
|OBP
|.297
|.519
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|27/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.