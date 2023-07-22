The Atlanta Dream (12-8) will welcome in the Connecticut Sun (15-6) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Sun vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Dream

Pick ATS: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Sun vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Sun are 9-6.

Connecticut has seen 13 of its 20 games go over the point total.

Sun matchups this year have an average point total of 162.6, the same as this game's over/under.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun own a top-five defense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 78.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fifth with 83.9 points scored per contest.

Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sun are dominating when it comes to turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.1 per contest).

The Sun rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.5%. They rank seventh in the league by making 7.0 three-pointers per contest.

The Sun are playing well when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in treys allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.3%).

Connecticut has taken 71.9% two-pointers and 28.1% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 77.1% are two-pointers and 22.9% are three-pointers.

