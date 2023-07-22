Sun vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|-105
Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread nine times this season (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 21 times this season.
- A total of 11 Dream games this year have hit the over.
