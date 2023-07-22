The field at the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom will feature Rickie Fowler. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $16,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,383-yard course from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Fowler at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Fowler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Fowler has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in his past five appearances.

Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Fowler hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 20 -8 277 1 20 3 8 $7M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous nine entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 27th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,383 yards, 378 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Fowler has played in the past year has been 62 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Fowler shot better than only 15% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.64.

Fowler carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fowler had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.4).

Fowler's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.9).

In that last tournament, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Fowler finished the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

