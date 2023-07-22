Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 21st in MLB play with 105 total home runs.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (490 total, 5.0 per game).

The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston's 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.299).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 15 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton enters the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - -

