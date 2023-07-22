Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 67 of 93 games this season (72.0%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (34.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 40 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 47 games this season (50.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.314
|AVG
|.262
|.371
|OBP
|.345
|.468
|SLG
|.488
|17
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 3.99 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.