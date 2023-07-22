Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 69 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.7% of his games this year, Wong has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.207
|.336
|OBP
|.267
|.482
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|36/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
