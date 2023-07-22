The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 184 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, putting up 363 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .268 batting average.

Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (543 total).

The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans will start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - -

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka

