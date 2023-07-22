Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .280.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 60 of 86 games this season (69.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.9%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (28 of 86), with more than one RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (52.3%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.330
|AVG
|.224
|.402
|OBP
|.297
|.538
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
