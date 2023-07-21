On Friday, Triston Casas (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .233.

In 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 83), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (39.8%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .231 AVG .234 .361 OBP .319 .364 SLG .483 11 XBH 16 2 HR 10 12 RBI 20 35/25 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings