How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will hit the field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Mets Player Props
|Red Sox vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in baseball with 105 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .432.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Boston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (486 total runs).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.298).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Crawford is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.
- Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.