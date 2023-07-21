The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will hit the field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .432.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Boston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (486 total runs).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.298).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Crawford is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home James Paxton Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb

