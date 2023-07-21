Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (90) this season while batting .256 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (56 of 91), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (20.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has an RBI in 43 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.265
|AVG
|.246
|.338
|OBP
|.308
|.470
|SLG
|.563
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/19
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to opposing hitters.
