Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Turner will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 67 of 93 games this season (72.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (34.4%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 40 games this season (43.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (50.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.314
|AVG
|.262
|.371
|OBP
|.345
|.468
|SLG
|.488
|17
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (7-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
