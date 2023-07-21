Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has homered in five games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).
- In 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.207
|.336
|OBP
|.267
|.482
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|36/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (7-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
