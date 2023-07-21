Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .280 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 28 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 52.3% of his games this year (45 of 86), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.330
|AVG
|.224
|.402
|OBP
|.297
|.538
|SLG
|.333
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (7-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .203 batting average against him.
