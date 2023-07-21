After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of them.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had an RBI in 16 games this year (44.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .299 AVG .213 .347 OBP .300 .552 SLG .492 10 XBH 9 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings