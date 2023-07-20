The Connecticut Sun's (15-6) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, July 20 matchup with the Atlanta Dream (12-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game tips at 11:30 AM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last time out, the Sun lost 72-66 to the Mercury on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (9.5) and assists (8) per game, and also posts 14.9 points. At the other end, she averages 1.9 steals (second in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner posts a team-leading 18.3 points per game. She is also putting up 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in WNBA).

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Brionna Jones averages 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 7.7 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.