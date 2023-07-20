Nigeria and Canada will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, July 20.

How to Watch Canada vs. Nigeria

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 20 - Away Ireland July 26 - Home Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

Canada lost to Sweden in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 1-0.

Nichelle Prince recorded one goal and one assist during the competition.

Canada is 1-0-3 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 10-3-3 in such matches (+15 goal differential).

Canada's 2-1 loss to France earlier this year on April 11 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Kailen Sheridan #1

Allysha Chapman #2

Kadeisha Buchanan #3

Shelina Zadorsky #4

Quinn #5

Deanne Rose #6

Julia Grosso #7

Jayde Riviere #8

Jordyn Huitema #9

Ashley Lawrence #10

Evelyne Viens #11

Christine Sinclair #12

Sophie Schmidt #13

Vanessa Gilles #14

Nichelle Prince #15

Gabrielle Carle #16

Jessie Fleming #17

Sabrina D'Angelo #18

Adriana Leon #19

Cloe Lacasse #20

Simi Awujo #21

Lysianne Proulx #22

Olivia Smith #23

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 20 - Home Australia July 27 - Away Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

Nigeria was beaten by Germany, 3-0, in the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup held in 2019.

Asisat Oshoala notched one goal over the course of the event.

Chidinma Okeke also had one assist in the tournament.

Nigeria is 3-0-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it went 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).

The last time Nigeria squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated New Zealand 3-0.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster