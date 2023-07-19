Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
On Wednesday, Yu Chang (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .156 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- Chang has recorded a hit in seven of 21 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Chang has had an RBI in six games this season (28.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in eight of 21 games so far this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.138
|AVG
|.171
|.194
|OBP
|.194
|.345
|SLG
|.371
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.01 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.66 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
