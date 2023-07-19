Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .271 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 26 of 54 games this season (48.1%) Refsnyder has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- In 16 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.290
|AVG
|.254
|.395
|OBP
|.391
|.362
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/9
|K/BB
|17/14
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.01 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.66 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
