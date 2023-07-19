Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (51-45) versus the Oakland Athletics (26-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 3:37 PM ET on July 19.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.66 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 3-2 when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 481 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|W 11-5
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|L 3-0
|Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|James Paxton vs Spencer Strider
