Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 71.7% of his games this season (66 of 92), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.314
|AVG
|.262
|.371
|OBP
|.347
|.468
|SLG
|.476
|17
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.01 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.66 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
