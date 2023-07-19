Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .242 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this year (37 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (22.1%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.273
|AVG
|.211
|.336
|OBP
|.259
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|36/8
|K/BB
|45/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.01 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
