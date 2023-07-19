Christian Arroyo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 54), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .274 AVG .223 .319 OBP .237 .452 SLG .319 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings