Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .282 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.330
|AVG
|.228
|.402
|OBP
|.298
|.538
|SLG
|.340
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|26/15
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.01).
- The Athletics surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.66 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
