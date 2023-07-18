Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .161 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (30.0%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.138
|AVG
|.182
|.194
|OBP
|.206
|.345
|SLG
|.394
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
