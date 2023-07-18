On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .234 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Casas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.2% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .231 AVG .236 .361 OBP .318 .364 SLG .493 11 XBH 16 2 HR 10 12 RBI 20 35/25 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings