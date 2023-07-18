Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) go up against the Connecticut Sun (15-5) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest will start at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Mercury

Connecticut averages just 1.0 fewer point per game (84.8) than Phoenix allows (85.8).

Connecticut is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.1% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sun are 11-1 when they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Connecticut's 36.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 1.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (35.0%).

The Sun have a 7-1 record when the team hits more than 35.0% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.9 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been putting up 87.5 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 84.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen Connecticut allow 1.4 more points per game (80.5) than its season-long average (79.1).

The Sun are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 7.5 threes per game and shooting 39.1% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 7.1 makes and 36.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

