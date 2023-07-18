On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Connecticut Sun (15-5) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-6.5) 162.5 -300 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Mercury have covered five times in 18 chances against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 19 times this season.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 18 times this season.

