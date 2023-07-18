On Tuesday, Rob Refsnyder (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .272 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
  • In 47.2% of his 53 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 24
.290 AVG .254
.395 OBP .398
.362 SLG .343
4 XBH 4
0 HR 1
11 RBI 12
19/9 K/BB 17/14
2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
