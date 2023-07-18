The Oakland Athletics (25-71) will look to snap an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (51-44) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Athletics will look to Luis Medina (2-7, 0.00), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game is yet to be announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Medina - OAK (2-7, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina (2-7) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

His last time out came in relief on Friday, July 7 when the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.

Medina has two quality starts this year.

Medina will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Luis Medina vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.435) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (104) in all of MLB. They have a collective .265 batting average, and are second in the league with 865 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 481 runs.

Medina has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine against the Red Sox this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.