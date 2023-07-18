Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (51-44) will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Luis Medina - OAK (2-7, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (26.6%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 46 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Yu Chang 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +6600 - 5th

