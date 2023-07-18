The Boston Red Sox versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jarren Duran and Tony Kemp.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 104 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.295).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton

