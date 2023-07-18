How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
The Boston Red Sox versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jarren Duran and Tony Kemp.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 104 total home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (481 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.295).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.