The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp take the field against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-210). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -210 +170 9 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 22-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).

Boston has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 67.7% chance to win.

Boston has played in 94 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-42-3).

The Red Sox have gone 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 25-22 19-14 32-29 34-33 17-10

