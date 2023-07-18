The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .192 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .175 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

In five of 14 games this season (35.7%), Alfaro has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 .000 AVG .172 .400 OBP .200 .000 SLG .345 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 0/2 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings