Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .192 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Athletics
|Red Sox vs Athletics Odds
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .175 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In five of 14 games this season (35.7%), Alfaro has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.172
|.400
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.345
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/2
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday, July 7 -- the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.