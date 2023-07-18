Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 37 of 68 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.1% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.273
|AVG
|.211
|.336
|OBP
|.259
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|36/8
|K/BB
|45/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Medina (2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday, July 7 -- the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.34 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
