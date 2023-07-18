The Phoenix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner will clash when the Mercury (4-15) meet the Connecticut Sun (15-5) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this matchup after an 84-72 victory against Chicago. The Sun's leading scorer was Tiffany Hayes, who wound up with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Led by Michaela Onyenwere with 18 points last time out, Phoenix lost 98-72 versus Las Vegas.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+260 to win)

Mercury (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by allowing only 79.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (84.8 per contest).

So far this year, Connecticut is averaging 34 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.4 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.5 dimes per contest.

Connecticut has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

With a 36.4% three-point percentage this season, the Sun rank third-best in the WNBA. They rank sixth in the league by draining 7.1 threes per contest.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is giving up 6.4 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 30.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better in home games (86.9 PPG) compared to their play on the road (82.6 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse when playing at home (80.3 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (77.9 PPG allowed).

In home games, Connecticut averages 34.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.3, while on the road it averages 33 per game and allows 35.4.

On average, the Sun assist on more shots at home than on the road (22.2 at home, 20.8 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, Connecticut is committing fewer turnovers in home games (12 per game) than away (12.9), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (15.1 per game) compared to on the road (15.3).

This year, the Sun average 7.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.6 on the road (while making 39.7% from deep in home games compared to 33.3% on the road).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 6.1 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.7 on the road (while conceding 31% shooting from distance in home games compared to 30.3% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have gone 12-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 92.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Sun have gone 4-1 (80%).

Connecticut's record against the spread is 10-9-0.

As a 8.5-point favorite or greater, Connecticut has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sun a 77.8% chance to win.

