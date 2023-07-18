Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .285.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (35.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (28 of 84), with two or more RBI eight times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season (45 of 84), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.330
|AVG
|.234
|.402
|OBP
|.305
|.538
|SLG
|.348
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|25/15
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday, July 7 -- the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.