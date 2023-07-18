Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .252.

In 61.8% of his games this year (21 of 34), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (17.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had an RBI in 16 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .299 AVG .196 .347 OBP .292 .552 SLG .500 10 XBH 9 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 22/6 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings