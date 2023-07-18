Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .252.
- In 61.8% of his games this year (21 of 34), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (17.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 16 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.299
|AVG
|.196
|.347
|OBP
|.292
|.552
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 7 when the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
