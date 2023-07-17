On Monday, Yu Chang (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .172 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Chang has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .138 AVG .207 .194 OBP .233 .345 SLG .448 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings