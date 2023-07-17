The Boston Red Sox (50-44) will look to Justin Turner, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the Oakland Athletics (25-70) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics will look to Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.28), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game has not been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Blackburn - OAK (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 29-year-old has put together a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.

Blackburn has one quality start under his belt this year.

Blackburn has six starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Paul Blackburn vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is second in the league with 855 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 474 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.435) and are 18th in all of MLB with 104 home runs.

Blackburn has an 18 ERA and a 4 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in one inning pitched, allowing a .500 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.