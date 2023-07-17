Sportsbooks have set player props for Rafael Devers and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has 90 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .259/.327/.520 slash line so far this year.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

