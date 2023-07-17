How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will meet on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Masataka Yoshida and Ryan Noda among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Red Sox's .265 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (474 total runs).
- The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Boston has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.304).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.