Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (50-44) and the Oakland Athletics (25-70) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on July 17) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.
Paul Blackburn (1-1) will start for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 21 (55.3%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 5-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 474 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|James Paxton vs Austin Pruitt
|July 9
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|W 11-5
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.