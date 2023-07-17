Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (50-44) and the Oakland Athletics (25-70) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on July 17) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.

Paul Blackburn (1-1) will start for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 21 (55.3%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 5-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 474 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule