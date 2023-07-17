On Monday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 90 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 71st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 90), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 40 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .265 AVG .252 .338 OBP .315 .470 SLG .577 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/19 K/BB 46/13 1 SB 1

