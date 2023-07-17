On Monday, Justin Turner (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Turner enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
  • In 71.1% of his 90 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 45 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 43
.314 AVG .263
.371 OBP .353
.468 SLG .481
17 XBH 18
6 HR 8
31 RBI 25
31/14 K/BB 33/21
1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.06).
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
